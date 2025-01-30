Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Cut Back on Alcohol in 2025

When shopping for nonalcoholic drinks, 37% of Americans head to the grocery store and 30% to a superstore, while 20% purchase alcohol-free beverages in restaurants. They also shopped for nonalcoholic options at convenience stores and wholesale clubs.

How to market to the sober curious

Social media is a highly effective channel for Americans to learn about new alcohol-free drink options. This is especially true for younger generations: 35% of Gen Z and millennials discover new nonalcoholic beverages on social media when compared to 22% of Gen Xers and 18% of boomers.

Younger generations are influenced by the recommendations of celebrities and influencers. More than one in four (28%) of Gen Z and millennials have tried an alcohol-free drink endorsed by a celebrity or influencer.

When new beverage products are marketed as aligned with the sober curious lifestyle, 43% of Gen Z and 33% of millennials say they are more likely to buy it — compared with just 16% of Gen X and 10% of boomers. Overall, 75% of Americans say they are most likely or as likely to try a new beverage product in 2025 if it is marketed as aligning with the sober curious lifestyle, up from 70% in 2024.

"Over three years of data, the trend couldn't be more clear — younger consumers are strongly motivated to drink less alcohol than their parents and their grandparents," said Miles. "As our analysis shows, Gen Z and millennials are heavy social media consumers and put trust in influencers. Beverage brands can expand their market for nonalcoholic options by targeting the right audiences in the right places with messaging that aligns with the sober curious lifestyle. In addition, they can partner with like-minded influencers."

NCSolutions commissioned consumer sentiment surveys each year from 2023 to 2025, asking Americans about their drinking habits and preferences. In the latest survey, 1,131 U.S. adults ages 21 and older were asked about their drinking habits and preferences.

