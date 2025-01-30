 Skip to main content

Nearly Half of Americans Plan to Cut Back on Alcohol in 2025

Meanwhile, purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise.
Danielle Romano
NEW YORK — The sober curious movement continues to gain momentum.

New findings from NCSolutions (NCS) reveal that nearly half (49%) of Americans say they plan to drink less alcohol in 2025, a 44% increase since 2023. The percentage of those planning to cut back on alcohol consumption has been trending consistently upward over the last three years. In 2023, 34% of Americans planned to drink less. In 2024, that percentage rose to 41%.

In 2025, 30% of Americans say they are taking part in Dry January, abstaining from alcohol, which is a 36% increase from 2024.

These findings are from a 2025 consumer sentiment survey about the sober curious movement, a follow up to 2023 and 2024 surveys, which also focused on consumer interest in nonalcoholic beverages. 

Consumer purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise.

The sober curious movement is impacting consumer shopping behavior, according to NCS purchase data. Dry January is the least popular month to buy alcohol. In 2024, purchases of spirits dropped 39% in January compared to the month prior. Wine purchases fell 36% and beer/cider/hard seltzer purchases decreased 21% over the same period.

Meanwhile, purchases of nonalcoholic drinks are on the rise. The data revealed a 22% increase in nonalcoholic beer purchases from December 2023 to November 2024 in comparison to the prior year.

"As more consumers, especially younger ones, embrace a sober curious lifestyle, we're seeing a change in purchasing behavior following this cultural shift," said Alan Miles, chief executive officer, NCSolutions. "NCS data shows the demand for new nonalcoholic beverage options grew steadily over the last three years. Beverage brands are meeting and contributing to this demand with new nonalcoholic products on the shelves."

Nonalcoholic options extend beyond beer, wine and spirits to THC- and CBD-infused drinks. In 2025, 26% of consumers say they are interested in trying these cannabis-infused drinks. Younger generations are more interested in trying these options in 2025. Thirty-eight percent of Generation Z and 37% of millennials expressed interest vs. 30% of Gen Z and 32% of millennials in 2024.

The youngest generation is leading the way to a dry lifestyle.

More than two-thirds (65%) of Gen Zers say they plan to drink less alcohol in 2025, a much higher percentage than other generations. By comparison, only 57% of millennials, 49% of Gen Xers and 30% of boomers plan to cut back.

Additionally, 39% of Gen Z plan to adopt a dry lifestyle, not just during January, but during all of 2025. That marks a significant shift toward the sober curious movement for this generation compared to older generations. Only 19% of Gen Z said they didn't drink any alcohol in 2024, a percentage similar to millennials (18%) and Gen X (19%). However, just 19% of millennials and Gen X, along with 10% of boomers, said they planned to adopt a dry lifestyle this year.

Where do the sober curious go for alcohol-free drinks? 

Over the last year, 37% of Americans say they've noticed more restaurants, bars and stores offering nonalcoholic options. Younger generations are more likely to have noticed new options, including 53% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials.

NCSolutions_Where Americans Buy Nonalcoholic Bevs 2025
When shopping for nonalcoholic drinks, 37% of Americans head to the grocery store and 30% to a superstore, while 20% purchase alcohol-free beverages in restaurants. They also shopped for nonalcoholic options at convenience stores and wholesale clubs. 

How to market to the sober curious

Social media is a highly effective channel for Americans to learn about new alcohol-free drink options. This is especially true for younger generations: 35% of Gen Z and millennials discover new nonalcoholic beverages on social media when compared to 22% of Gen Xers and 18% of boomers.

Younger generations are influenced by the recommendations of celebrities and influencers. More than one in four (28%) of Gen Z and millennials have tried an alcohol-free drink endorsed by a celebrity or influencer. 

When new beverage products are marketed as aligned with the sober curious lifestyle, 43% of Gen Z and 33% of millennials say they are more likely to buy it — compared with just 16% of Gen X and 10% of boomers. Overall, 75% of Americans say they are most likely or as likely to try a new beverage product in 2025 if it is marketed as aligning with the sober curious lifestyle, up from 70% in 2024.

"Over three years of data, the trend couldn't be more clear — younger consumers are strongly motivated to drink less alcohol than their parents and their grandparents," said Miles. "As our analysis shows, Gen Z and millennials are heavy social media consumers and put trust in influencers. Beverage brands can expand their market for nonalcoholic options by targeting the right audiences in the right places with messaging that aligns with the sober curious lifestyle. In addition, they can partner with like-minded influencers."

Complete survey results are available online.

NCSolutions commissioned consumer sentiment surveys each year from 2023 to 2025, asking Americans about their drinking habits and preferences. In the latest survey, 1,131 U.S. adults ages 21 and older were asked about their drinking habits and preferences. 

Headquartered in New York, NCSolutions' mission is to help marketers and media companies measure and improve advertising performance by accurately linking what consumers watch, see or hear with what they buy.

