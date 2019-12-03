7-Eleven Celebrates National Pi Day With Pizza Specials

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven is offering deep discounts on whole and sliced pizza in celebration of National Pi Day, the informal math holiday that falls on March 14, AKA 3/14.

Customers can download the convenience store chain's 7NOW delivery app and order a whole pie for just $3.14 all day long, or purchase a single slice in-store for just 50 cents when they scan their 7Rewards loyalty program app at checkout. Additionally, 7Rewards members who purchase a whole pie inside the store will receive 314 bonus points.

The offer is limited to two whole pizzas per order and one slice per customer.

"7-Eleven was founded as a convenient alternative to grocery shopping over 90 years ago, and we constantly look for ways to bring even more convenience, value and rewards to customers," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and delivery. "7NOW takes convenience a step closer to the customer with easy ordering and delivery in approximately 30 minutes or less. 7Rewards adds value and fun to their shopping experience — with in-app discounts and the ability to earn and redeem points on a wide assortment of in-store products."

To use 7NOW, customers can download the mobile app, enter their address to auto-locate the nearest participating store and place their order for delivery.

7-Eleven's new artisan-style pizza features a hand-tossed-style crust, richer sauce and 25 percent more cheese, the company said. It is available in three varieties: Triple Cheese, Pepperoni and Extreme Meat.

"What better way to celebrate Pi Day than to head to your local 7-Eleven store to grab a slice, or have a whole pie delivered?" said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. "Our goal for food is to continually surprise customers with freshness, value and quality. Our pizza has always been good, but we looked at ways we could make it even better. The reviews have been positive — people can really taste the difference."

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.