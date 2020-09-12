7-Eleven Celebrates the Season With New Holiday Treats

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating the holiday season with festive treats and deals.

New this year is the Candy Cane Cocoa, a hot, rich cocoa blended with cool peppermint flavor. It can be topped with chocolate sauce and International Delight Peppermint Mocha.

For a limited time, participating stores are offering any size hot beverages for just 79 cents every day from noon to 7 p.m. through the 7Rewards loyalty program. For a contactless checkout experience, customers can pay using the recently launched 7-Eleven Wallet.

"People look forward to the holidays and the seasonal treats that go with them," said 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director Jacob Barnes. "Hot cocoa and candy canes, each on their own, are traditional holiday favorites that evoke special memories and feelings. Bringing these two classic flavors together in our Candy Cane flavored Cocoa allows people to enjoy a special treat — a cup of 'comfort and joy' — during this very non-traditional holiday season."

Stores are also stocking up on limited-edition 7-Select private label holiday treats, including:

Seasonal Sandwich Cookies in pomegranate crème, candy cane crème, and pecan pie crème flavored varieties.

Holiday-inspired Mini Donuts in chocolate-covered cherry and gingerbread flavors.

The choice of two festive yogurt covered pretzels flavors in sweet sugar plum sprinkle and the classic red, white and green.

Limited-edition trail mixes with flavors such as butter rum toffee and sugar cookie.

Fiery cinnamon bear candy for spice lovers as well as holiday flurry and snowman gummies.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.