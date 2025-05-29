 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Celebrates Three Decades of Operation Chill

Kids can receive Slurpee coupons for exhibiting positive behavior and doing good deeds.
Angela Hanson
Operation Chill 2025

IRVING, Texas — This summer, 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Operation Chill, the convenience store retailer's signature community outreach program designed to promote positive police-youth engagement and neighborhood connection.

Operation Chill will once again encourage meaningful interactions between law enforcement and young people by empowering officers to reward kids they observe performing good deeds or displaying positive behavior with a coupon redeemable for one free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Fostering stronger, safer communities is a core tenet of 7-Eleven's philanthropic mission to build thriving communities, the company said. As Operation Chill builds on three successful decades, 7-Eleven remains committed to being a catalyst for connection — one Slurpee drink at a time.

"Operation Chill is more than just a free Slurpee drink coupon — it reinforces the power of small gestures to build big relationships," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Over the past 30 years, we've seen how this program has helped to break down barriers, encourage positive behavior and bring communities together."

Operation Chill currently includes 1,300-plus law enforcement agencies across the United States and has distributed more than 24 million coupons to date. This year, 7-Eleven plans to issue nearly 640,000 coupons to participating law enforcement agencies for officers to reward children in their local communities for actions ranging from wearing a helmet while riding a bike to picking up litter to helping a neighbor or holding the door open.

"Connecting with the community — especially our youth — is at the heart of what we do. A free Slurpee drink coupon may seem small, but it opens the door to meaningful conversations and trust-building moments between officers and kids," said Detective P. Wolan, Grapevine Police Department. "Sometimes it only takes a small gesture to make a big impact. We're thankful to be part of a program that helps create the positive connections that are key to building strong, lasting relationships with the youth in our neighborhoods."

Law enforcement agencies can visit www.7-ElevenOperationChill.com to register for the program, request Slurpee drink coupons, and access best practices, tools and tips.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

