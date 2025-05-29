7-Eleven Celebrates Three Decades of Operation Chill

"Operation Chill is more than just a free Slurpee drink coupon — it reinforces the power of small gestures to build big relationships," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "Over the past 30 years, we've seen how this program has helped to break down barriers, encourage positive behavior and bring communities together."

Operation Chill currently includes 1,300-plus law enforcement agencies across the United States and has distributed more than 24 million coupons to date. This year, 7-Eleven plans to issue nearly 640,000 coupons to participating law enforcement agencies for officers to reward children in their local communities for actions ranging from wearing a helmet while riding a bike to picking up litter to helping a neighbor or holding the door open.

"Connecting with the community — especially our youth — is at the heart of what we do. A free Slurpee drink coupon may seem small, but it opens the door to meaningful conversations and trust-building moments between officers and kids," said Detective P. Wolan, Grapevine Police Department. "Sometimes it only takes a small gesture to make a big impact. We're thankful to be part of a program that helps create the positive connections that are key to building strong, lasting relationships with the youth in our neighborhoods."

Law enforcement agencies can visit www.7-ElevenOperationChill.com to register for the program, request Slurpee drink coupons, and access best practices, tools and tips.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.