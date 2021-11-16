7-Eleven Celebrates Turkey Day With Limited-Time Sandwich

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is making it easy to get into the Thanksgiving spirit with the launch of its Thanksgiving Turkey Sub.

Suitable for lunch, a midday snack or a main dish on "Friendsgiving," the sub features shaved Butterball turkey, sharp white cheddar cheese and cranberry mayo on the retailer's new stuffing-flavored roll, which incorporates flavors from a vegetable blend and stuffing-flavored base.

"There's a lot to be thankful for this year," said Vareesha Shariff, 7‑Eleven fresh food product director. "We know how much our customers look forward to our seasonal offerings, and we're delighted to contribute to the fun and spirit of Thanksgiving with satisfying food that reminds our customers of those comforting holiday moments. Plus, with the cost of Thanksgiving dinner predicted to be higher than ever this year, we're thrilled to provide a delicious meal at a great value."

The Thanksgiving Turkey Sub is available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores across the country. The seasonal item is offered in the cold case for $4.99 each.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.