7-Eleven Charges Ahead With 'Massive' Electric Vehicle Installation Project

IRVING, Texas — 7‑Eleven Inc.'s latest initiative calls for installing at least 500 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 250 select convenience stores in the United States and Canada by the end of 2022.

The convenience retailer will own and operate the new DCFC ports. They will build upon 7-Eleven's 22 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations located at 14 c-stores in four states.

"7‑Eleven has always been a leader in new ideas and technology to better serve the needs of our customers," said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Adding 500 charging ports at 250 7‑Eleven stores will make EV charging more convenient and help accelerate broader adoption of EVs and alternative fuels. We are committed to the communities we serve and to working toward a more sustainable future."



Additionally, the company pledged recently to meet a 50-percent reduction of carbon emissions by 2030. The pledge more than doubles 7-Eleven's 2016 goal to achieve a 20-percent reduction of carbon emissions from its stores by 2027.

7‑Eleven reached that reduction goal in 2019, eight years ahead of schedule.

According to the retailer, it is improving sustainability by seeking renewable energy solutions for its stores across the country. Initiatives include:

Purchasing 100-percent wind energy for 800-plus Texas stores and 300-plus Illinois stores;

Using hydropower at 150 stores in Virginia; and

Using solar energy to power 300 stores in Florida.

"7‑Eleven's legacy is bringing convenience to the customer, and that continues to evolve — from ice on a dock in 1927 to electricity for your car today," DePinto said. "7‑Eleven's rapid expansion of EV charging ports across the country is good for our customers and our planet and it's the right thing to do."

Additional details regarding 7‑Eleven's environmental, social and governance strategy will be announced later this year.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.