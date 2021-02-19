7-Eleven Collaborates With PG&E to Install Electric Vehicle Chargers at California C-store

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. introduced electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers to a West Sacramento, Calif., convenience store in collaboration with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E).

Available at the 7-Eleven located at 4010 Lake Road, four new advanced 125kW-capable EV fast chargers were installed through PG&E's EV Fast Charge program. The convenience retailer and PG&E are working to install fast chargers at additional locations.

"7-Eleven has been around for over 90 years, providing customers with convenient and innovative products and services. We are always trying to think about new ways to add better service to our customers. With more electric vehicles on the road, installing the fast charging stations was an obvious way to offer convenient charging to customers who need it while also taking strides to reduce our impact on the environment," said Ann Scott, senior director of Energy Engineering & Store Planning at 7-Eleven.

"7-Eleven prides itself in collaborating with other companies who have the same vision to find mutually beneficial solutions for our customers, our business, and the environment. We look forward to adding more EV charging stations to more 7-Eleven stores over the next few years," she added.

In May 2018, the California Public Utilities Commission approved $22.4 million for PG&E to install infrastructure that supports Direct Current Fast Charging for electric vehicles. Starting in early 2020 and continuing through 2025, PG&E will pay to install infrastructure at qualifying customer sites to support the expansion of publicly available fast charging stations for light-duty vehicles.

In the EV Fast Charge Program, PG&E pays for and manages construction of the electrical infrastructure from the utility pole to the parking space at a limited number of competitively selected sites.

EV adoption is necessary for California's clean air future as transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse-gas emissions in California, contributing 41 percent, according to PG&E. The state aims to have 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030, as well as 250,000 charging stations, including 10,000 fast chargers. Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in September 2020 that will prohibit the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles after 2035.

"Expanding the use of electric vehicles is essential for California to achieve its bold climate and clean-air goals. PG&E is excited to collaborate with an iconic retailer like 7-Eleven," said PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Laurie Giammona. "Working with customers such as 7-Eleven, PG&E has been an active partner in helping make EVs an option for millions of Californians, including by increasing EV charging options across our service area. Reducing vehicle emissions is good for our state and good for the environment."

EV drivers looking for fast charging can locate the West Sacramento 7-Eleven chargers on PlugShare as well as through PG&E's EV Savings Calculator.

PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corp., is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in northern and central California.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.