7-Eleven & Danone North America Partner on Exclusive Product Development

IRVING, Texas — Coming off the heels of the fall, 7-Eleven Inc. and Danone North America Away from Home are teaming up to exclusively launch Danone's new Apple Pie Parfait Made with Oikos Greek Nonfat Yogurt at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

The 6-ounce parfait will be offered at a majority of locations and can be found in open-air coolers through February.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of our customers' favorite brands, Oikos and Danone North America, and dream up an exclusive product, only available at 7-Eleven stores," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. "7-Eleven customers are looking for convenience when they shop with us, so offering them a delicious, protein-packed option like the Apple Pie Parfait, was a no brainer. The parfait also delivers a seasonal flavor we all know and love, inspiring joy and nostalgia during the holiday season."

Boasting 12 grams of protein, the Apple Pie Parfait combines the protein punch of Oikos with the crunch and crave-worthy flavors of apples, cinnamon and granola with a pecan topper.

"We're excited to partner with 7-Eleven to bring their customers a delicious snack that provides the taste and protein consumers are seeking for on-the-road food," said Surbhi Martin, vice president, Greek & Functional Nutrition, Danone North America. "Together we developed the Apple Pie Parfait made with Oikos Nonfat Greek Yogurt to meet several top trends among convenience store shoppers, including the desire for on-the-go options, nostalgic flavors and indulgent tastes."

To commemorate the arrival of the parfait at 7-Eleven, 7Rewards members can enjoy $1 off until Jan. 4.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colo., Danone North America operates more than 16 production facilities across the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of brands include Activia, DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, evian, Happy Family Organics, Honest to Goodness, Horizon Organic, International Delight, Light + Fit, Oikos, Silk, So Delicious Dairy Free, STōK, Two Good, Wallaby Organic and YoCrunch.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 17,000 in North America.