7-Eleven Debuts Birthday Cake Slurpee Drink in Select Stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will offer Jones Soda Co.'s fan-favorite Birthday Cake flavor as a Slurpee drink at participating stores across the Pacific Northwest from June through August.

The sweet buttery vanilla Birthday Cake flavor is reminiscent of yellow cake and was recently relaunched in bottles as a 25th anniversary limited-edition item.

7-Eleven is celebrating its own 94th birthday throughout July and will give 7Rewards loyalty program members the gift of a coupon for one free small Slurpee, as Convenience Store News reported. The coupon can be used for a Jones Birthday Cake Slurpee as well as other Slurpee flavors.

"The Jones Birthday Cake Slurpee drink is the latest in a series of collaborations we've had with 7-Eleven over the years and is a tribute to the ongoing appeal of our distinctive soda flavors," said Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda. "We look forward to continuing to work with 7-Eleven on projects that provide awesome experiences for customers."

Its collaboration with 7-Eleven is part of Jones Soda's efforts to build sales of its fountain concentrate syrups and expand its footprint in the convenience store, fountain and foodservice channels, according to the company.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.