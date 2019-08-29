7-Eleven Debuts NERDS-Flavored Slurpee in Time for Back-to-School

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is bringing the first NERDS-flavored Slurpee to stores as a limited-time mashup of the candy's two most iconic flavors: strawberry and grape.

The convenience store retailer collaborated with Ferrara Candy Co. to create the exclusive flavor, described as "delicious, tangy grape and strawberry that taste just like your favorite NERDS candy," according to the company.

The promote it, two Slurpee trucks, disguised as yellow school buses filled with NERDS characters, will visit college campuses and sporting events to hand out free cups of the frozen drink and packages of NERDS candy. The NERDS Slurpee 2019 College Tour will make stops in Texas and Midwestern states throughout the fall. Information about "bus" stop dates and locations will be available via Slurpee social media posts on Instagram and Twitter.

"Slurpee customers, particularly younger ones, love to create fun frozen treats by mixing their favorite candy and Slurpee flavors," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages product director. "When we started hearing social media chatter that people were suggesting we come out with a NERDS Slurpee, we thought it was a great idea. And, if Slurpee fans want to mix their NERDS Slurpee drinks with NERDS candy, even better. NERDS candy is one of the best-selling non-chocolate candy brands in our stores."

NERDS Grape & Strawberry is the candy's original dual flavor combination.

"NERDS is excited to be collaborating with 7-Eleven to deliver an interactive and a one-of-a-kind Slurpee experience," said Katie Duffy, senior director of marketing, Ferrara Candy Co. "Fans will be able to 'nerd out' with 7-Eleven and NERDS candy this fall."

Participating 7-Eleven stores are also offering a limited-time value price of $1 on medium-sized Slurpee drinks that can be redeemed through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.