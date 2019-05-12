7-Eleven Debuts New Proprietary Brand for 200-Plus Nonfood Items

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is launching a line of 200-plus nonfood items sold under the new 24/7 LIFE by 7-Eleven proprietary brand name.

The line spans electronic accessories such as batteries, over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, paper goods, office supplies, wine accessories, travel-size toiletries and more.

In addition to the trademark 7-Eleven green, red and orange colors, the new stylized script logo will appear in a variety of color combinations on more than 200 products.

"It's important 7-Eleven customers know they are getting accessories for their electronic devices that are benchmarked to meet the same standards as those from top manufacturers," said Tim Cogil, senior director for private brands. "To ensure compatibility with leading electronic brands such as Apple and Android, all lightning cables, chargers and adapters are certified by a third-party firm. 7-Eleven also has contracted with global trend forecasters about consumer trends and emerging products to stay out in front of rapidly changing technology trends."

Electronics sold under the 24/7 LIFE by 7-Eleven brand will be marketed in four categories — Audio, Cable, Charge and More — each with its own specific color-coded packaging to help customers quickly and easily find what they need. Electronic accessories include wireless charging pads, speakers, sound pods and ear buds, power banks and a variety of chargers and cables, wired sports earbuds, phone mounts, adapters, tech organizers and screen cleaning kits.

Participating 7-Eleven stores also carry dozens of value-priced over-the-counter drugs as part of the 24/7 LIFE offer. This includes drugs for pain relief, cold/flu/allergy, cough/sore throat, gastrointestinal upset, sleep aids, as well as children's strength medicines.

All meet the same Food and Drug Administration efficacy guidelines and standards of their national-brand counterparts, including product strength, dosing directions and package labeling, according to 7-Eleven.

"We provide customers with what they want, when they want it — 24/7, for life's needs," Cogil said. "Whether that's wireless earbuds on the way to the airport, medicine for a sick child, sunscreen at the beach or detergent for laundry, 7-Eleven has the products they need at a terrific value."

Packaged food and beverages will continue to be sold under the 7-Select brand, which was introduced 15 years ago.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.