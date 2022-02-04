7-Eleven Earns Recognition for Its Digital Transformation

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has been on a digital transformation journey over the past several years, and it has not gone unnoticed.

The convenience retailer was honored for Best Overall Digital Transformation at the Modern Retail Awards on Feb. 3.

This year's Modern Retail Awards honored retailers that powered through the changes and uncertainty brought about in 2021 while finding ways to address social injustice through marketing campaigns, pivot to keep pace with shifting consumer habits and more.

As the retailer noted, 7-Eleven transformed its loyalty app to provide frictionless experiences such as mobile checkout and digital wallet, and continued to accelerate 7NOW Delivery over the past year.

7-Eleven launched these initiatives to scale its digital footprint and cater to changing customer behaviors and expectations during the pandemic, it added.

Convenience Store News recognized 7-Eleven as its Technology Leader of the Year in 2019. The convenience retailer was selected for several initiatives, including:

The addition of 7NOW Pins to its 7NOW delivery app. The proprietary technology allows customers to receive deliveries where it's convenient for them, from parks and beaches to sports fields and entertainment venues;

The Mobile Checkout platform, which grew out of a test of a Scan & Pay checkout platform in Dallas. The frictionless shopping experience lets customers skip the checkout and pay for their purchases using the 7-Eleven app; and

The continued expansion of its payment options to now include Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Its 7Rewards loyalty program has more than 50 million members, and its 7NOW delivery app is available in more than 2,000 cities.

Foxtrot Honors

The Modern Retail Awards also recognized Chicago-based Foxtrot Market as Most Innovative Retail Model.