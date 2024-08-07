7-Eleven Expands 7-Select Beverage Lineup

7-Select Rehydrate comes in a 20-ounce bottle and is crafted with a specialized blend of five electrolytes and vitamins to provide both better hydration and immune support. The beverage's three flavors — Cherry, Fruit Punch and Grape — will be available with a buy one, get one free offer until Aug. 27.

"With the launch of our new energy drink, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and the new 7-Select Rehydrate hydration beverage, we're providing our customers with innovative, high-quality private brand items crafted to energize and refresh," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. "Whether needing a quick boost to help power through the day or a break for hydration, our new beverages are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers who stay on the go."

Both 7-Select Fusion Energy and 7-Select Rehydrate are now available for purchase nationwide at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores or via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.