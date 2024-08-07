 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Expands 7-Select Beverage Lineup

New additions include an energy drink and hydrating sport drink.
Amanda Koprowski
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. added two new beverage options to its 7-Select private label lineup: a new energy drink, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and a new premium hydration beverage, 7-Select Rehydrate. 

7-Select Fusion Energy embraces an out-of-this-world aesthetic, according to the convenience retailer, and comes in four flavors: Cosmic Cherry, Rockin' Rainbow, Galactic Citrus and Paradise Pulse. Each can includes high antioxidant Vitamin C and essential B6 and B12 vitamins, all of which can potentially elevate energy, boost mental sharpness and enhance mood. The energy drink contains zero sugar, gluten, artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup, providing health-conscious customers with a better drink option.

7-Select Rehydrate comes in a 20-ounce bottle and is crafted with a specialized blend of five electrolytes and vitamins to provide both better hydration and immune support. The beverage's three flavors — Cherry, Fruit Punch and Grape — will be available with a buy one, get one free offer until Aug. 27.

"With the launch of our new energy drink, 7-Select Fusion Energy, and the new 7-Select Rehydrate hydration beverage, we're providing our customers with innovative, high-quality private brand items crafted to energize and refresh," said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven. "Whether needing a quick boost to help power through the day or a break for hydration, our new beverages are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers who stay on the go."

Both 7-Select Fusion Energy and 7-Select Rehydrate are now available for purchase nationwide at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores or via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

