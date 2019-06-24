7-Eleven Expands Its Delivery Capabilities With New Technology

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is making it easier than ever for 7NOW delivery smartphone app users to order their favorite products and get it delivered to anywhere they are.

With the latest app update, the convenience store retailer set up thousands of locations called 7NOW Pins that enable customers to receive delivery where it's convenient for them. This proprietary technology allows customers to order the delivery service to parks, beaches, sports fields, entertainment venues and other public locations that may not have traditional addresses.

"Our mission is to redefine convenience by becoming a customer obsessed, digitally enabled company," said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital, information and marketing officer. "7NOW Pins makes convenience more convenient, by keeping customers in the moment, whether at a game, in the park or enjoying the sun on the beach. Our customers asked for it and we are delivering!"

When ordering items through 7NOW Pins, customers can choose from a wide variety of: beverages; fresh and hot foods; beer and wine in participating markets; snacks; cosmetics; home goods; and thousands of other products available for purchase.

7NOW mobile app users also have the ability to view their last order and simply click reorder to add all their favorite items to their cart.

"Sometimes things can get inconvenient away from home. It could be running out of ice and charcoal at a picnic or a hungry Little League team demanding pizza and Slurpee drinks after a big game," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of delivery. "We continuously challenge ourselves to find even more ways to offer convenience and value to our customers — when and where people need it most. 7NOW makes ordering and getting delivery in about 30 minutes a reality for customers whether they're at a park, a ballfield, arena, venue, and of course, at home."

Here's how it works:

To order delivery to a 7NOW Pin, shoppers simply open the app, which will auto locate their current location or show the nearest 7NOW Pin on the app's interactive map.

Each 7NOW Pin corresponds to a public place or space where users can receive the delivery.

A courier will pick up the order from the nearest participating store and deliver it to the selected 7NOW Pin location or specified address in 30 minutes or less on most occasions.

7-Eleven introduced delivery in late 2017 when it began testing the app-based service at select stores in Dallas. Today, 7NOW is available in 27 major metropolitan areas, with more than 200 cities and serving more than 23 million households.

For a complete list of the markets 7NOW delivers to, click here.

The 7NOW delivery app is one of several new services implemented by the 7-Eleven digital team as part of a companywide commitment to give value and delight for every customer experience, in and out of the store, according to the convenience retailer.

The 7NOW and 7-Eleven apps are available from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.