7-Eleven & Gatorade Partner on Exclusive Flavor & Sweepstakes

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and PepsiCo’s Gatorade have teamed up for an exclusive sweepstakes for the convenience store retailer’s 7Rewards loyalty program members.

Through Aug. 31, 7Rewards members are automatically entered into the “Choose Your Game” sweepstakes with the purchase of any Gatorade SKU. Five winners will receive a trip to meet either J.J. Watt of the National Football League’s Houston Texans or U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic.

Coinciding with the “Choose Your Game” sweeps is the release of a new Watermelon Mist Gatorade Flow flavor exclusively at 7-Eleven stores. On March 19, 7Rewards members received a free Watermelon Mist Gatorade Flow, which is stocked on endcap displays within 7-Eleven stores and features packaging that promotes the sweeps.

A “Choose Your Game” promotional website (gatoradechooseyourgame.com) also supports the sweepstakes and the new Gatorade flavor with a buy two, get one free deal for 7Rewards members.

