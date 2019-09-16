7-Eleven Gives Laredo Taco Company Its Own Social Media Presence

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched standalone social media pages for Laredo Taco Co. on Diez y Seis de Septiembre, Sept. 16, to kick off Hispanic Heritage month.

Fans of the brand can now follow it on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, where upcoming "surprise and delight" giveaways are planned.

To celebrate the new pages, Laredo Taco offered a buy-one-get-on-free El Campeón or El Rival breakfast taco from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating locations. El Campeón, known as "the champion" of all tacos, is made with fresh-cracked eggs, chorizo, potatoes, beans and cheese, while the El Rival features papas a la Mexicana, fresh-cracked eggs, chorizo, beans and cheese.

The brand also introduced two new taco characters in the likeness of luchadores, Mexican wrestlers, to promote its El Campeón vs. El Rival breakfast taco rivalry. Customers can join in the #TacoSnackDown by voting for their favorite breakfast taco on the new social media pages or a dedicated landing page to determine the victor.

Additionally, the first-ever Laredo Taco Co.-branded t-shirts for available for purchase on Amazon for $19.99 each.

"Laredo Taco Co. has its own distinct personality, and its new social pages will better reflect the brand attitude and products its fans know and love," said Angela Carrales, 7-Eleven senior director of marketing. "The Taco SnackDown is just a taste of the fun people can expect to find across the new social sites as well as new products and promotions."

7-Eleven brought the Laredo Taco Co. brand into its fold when it acquired the lion's share of Sunoco LP's retail assets in early 2018. Sunoco had taken ownership of the foodservice offering through its acquisition of Susser Holdings Corp. and Stripes in July 2015.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.