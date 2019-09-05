7-Eleven & Glacéau Team Up for New Slurpee Variety

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven partnered with glacéau to create the first glacéau vitaminwater Chill, a Slurpee Lite frozen beverage. Blueberry-Lavender is the featured flavor for the product launch.

The periwinkle blue drink is naturally flavored, contains no sugar and has just 20 calories per eight-ounce serving.

Floral and botanical flavors have appeared on multiple 2019 food trend lists and are predicted to grow in popularity as consumers seek more complex flavor profiles, according to 7-Eleven. Pairing florals, herbals and botanicals with berries can appeal to millennials looking for ways to cut sugar without sacrificing flavor.

"Botanical extracts really complement fruit flavors and have been popular ingredients in desserts, high-end chocolates and mixed drinks in the last few years," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages director. "We wanted to be on the leading edge of the botanical beverage trend as they gain in popularity and mainstream acceptance. The Blueberry Lavender vitaminwater Chill is really big on flavor for such a low-calorie content. It's ideal for someone who loves Slurpee drinks, but may be looking for a lighter alternative."

The Blueberry Lavender flavor is the Ice side of a "Fire and Ice" flavor rollout from glacéau vitaminwater. The vitaminwater Fire flavor is Spicy Watermelon-Lime. Both flavors are available as standard vitaminwater beverages at participating 7-Eleven stores.

