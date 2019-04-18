7-Eleven Goes to the Movies for Latest Augmented Reality Experience

IRVING, Texas — In anticipation of the highly anticipated theatrical release of the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," 7-Eleven Inc. is releasing dozens of exclusive movie-themed products, shareable photo filters and interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences in the 7-Eleven app.

For a limited time that includes the film's May 10 nationwide release date, the convenience store retailer is also offering $1 drink deals to introduce its new mocha beverages and mystery-flavored Slurpee drink. A small cup of the new hot mocha, medium Cold Brew or medium Slurpee drink each cost only $1 at participating stores.

"'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' is a great entertainment tie-in for 7-Eleven because it appeals to so many of our customers — kids, Gen Z, millennials," said Tarang Sethia, 7‑Eleven vice president of digital customer experience. "Millennials, who played the original videogame 20 years ago, are parents now and can enjoy the Pokémon phenomenon all over again with their kids. The entire Pokémon franchise launched as a videogame, making it the perfect vehicle to create experiences that maximize the new and growing AR capabilities in the 7-Eleven app."

Available at participating 7-Eleven stores are:

Earning Free Stuff While Having Fun

7-Eleven created a Ryme City Neighborhood Watch AR experience in its mobile app, named after the movie’s fictional setting. The experience includes a new "Find the Missing Pokémon" activity each week, which draws from the movie’s storyline to find the missing Pokémon.

The quest to successfully find each Pokémon unlocks exclusive offers for free products. The free offers, in the order they can be earned, include a free pizza slice, four free mini tacos, free any-size cup of Hi-Hat Mocha or other hot beverage, and five free chicken wings.

Customer can earn a variety of 7Rewards bonus point offers throughout the "POKÉMON Detective Pikachu" promotion, and selfie snaps also earn 7Rewards points weekly when customers share via their social channels using the hashtag #7ElevenNHW.

Mystery Slurpee Sweepstakes

The Instagram-based contest invites users to follow Slurpee on Instagram; post a photo, video or gif of themselves; guess the three flavors in the Mystery Slurpee drink; and include the required hashtags #MysterySlurpee and #Sweepstakes in the caption for the chance to win a year of free Slurpee drinks.

Hi-Hat Mocha

Named for a café featured prominently in the movie, the new Hi-Hat Mocha hot beverage blends a rich balance of chocolate and coffee flavors with steamed milk and is topped with frothy foam. In select stores, customers can add a pump of chocolate sauce or yellow and white sprinkles. The retailer also carries a rich, chocolatey Mocha Cold Brew coffee drink.