7-Eleven Transforms Stores Into 'Deadpool 2' Headquarters

IRVING, Texas — Marvel anti-hero Deadpool is making his mark at 7-Eleven Inc. just in time to celebrate the debut of “Deadpool 2,” which hits theaters May 18.

Nationwide, the convenience store retailer has launched exclusive Deadpool-themed products, sweepstakes promotions and its first-ever augmented reality (AR) in-store experience that brings Deadpool into the store. All AR activities can be accessed through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

"We are bringing an unprecedented level of excitement to 7-Eleven this summer. Our customers love Deadpool, and our collaboration includes exclusive products and an amazing in-store augmented reality experience that is among the first of its kind at any retailer," said Sean Thompson, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief customer officer.

"Deadpool fans can come to our stores and find fun collectibles and different augmented reality experiences unlocked each week through our app," he added. "We hope people will play along with us — virtually and in real life — and share their experiences with friends and family on social media."

Among exclusive “Deadpool 2” product mashups include: