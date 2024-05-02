7-Eleven Goes Retro With Latest Merchandise Collaboration

The bespoke handheld devices, designed and manufactured by My Arcade, are intended to celebrate the legacy of Tetris in the form of the world's most recognizable frozen beverage.

"We know our customers are passionate gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate a healthy dose of nostalgia — making this collaboration with Tetris a perfect fit," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We're excited to bring fans of these iconic brands a unique, one-of-a-kind way to play the classic arcade game they love."

7-Eleven has also unveiled limited-edition, cobranded offerings — including retro t-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers, keychains and totes — on its online merchandise store, 7Collection. A limited quantity of gaming devices will also be available for purchase.

"As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations," said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. "This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris."

Loyalty members who want to score more chances to win can earn seven extra entries by purchasing items like Slurpee drinks, Big Gulps, Big Bite hot dogs or any variety of Red Bull.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.