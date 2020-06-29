7-Eleven Hawaii Adds E-Commerce & Home Delivery

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii Inc. is teaming with Vroom Delivery to offer customers e-commerce and home delivery.

Residents of and visitors to the island can now order many 7-Eleven items online, including grocery staples, snacks, beer and more, as well as local favorites such as Spam Musubi and pork hash.

Delivery options will initially be available in select areas of Honolulu, with plans to roll out the program across the islands at a later date.

"We are excited to be working with Vroom Delivery to offer this service, especially given the current circumstances," said 7-Eleven Hawaii Merchandising Manager Masayuki Imada. "Home delivery is a great way for our customers to safely access our products and order from the comfort of their homes."

Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores that provides every technical aspect necessary for c-store chains to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. It has also partnered with 20-plus chains that operate in more than 20 states.

"We are very excited to work with 7-Eleven Hawaii to bring this level of service and convenience to Hawaii," said Vroom Delivery CEO John Nelson. "With the meaning of convenience rapidly shifting to e-commerce and home delivery, innovative c-store chains like 7-Eleven Hawaii who are able to offer these services to their customers will have a huge advantage over those chains who do not."

7-Eleven Hawaii has 64 locations serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.