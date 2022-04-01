7-Eleven Hawaii Becomes First U.S. C-store Retailer to Launch Online EBT Food Stamp Payments

HONOLULU — 7-Eleven Hawaii Inc. is partnering with Vroom Delivery to launch a new electronic benefits transfer (EBT) offering that enables Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to securely utilize their benefits online.

All SNAP-eligible products can be ordered for home delivery, pickup and catering without the need for a credit or debit card. Online orders containing a mix of SNAP-eligible and non-SNAP items can still be placed using a combination of an EBT card and traditional payment.

"We are thrilled to accept online EBT payments for customers who utilize our delivery and pickup services," said Danielle Takahashi, assistant category manager at 7-Eleven Hawaii. "As a result, the everyday favorites from 7-Eleven Hawaii are now more convenient and accessible than ever for our customers statewide."

7-Eleven Hawaii and Vroom Delivery have worked on the program alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for over a year to ensure all workflow and security measures adhere to FNS regulations.

Any retailer on the Vroom platform can now also choose to offer this service to their customers.

"This has been the most time intensive project that we have undertaken as a company in the past two years," said Vroom Delivery CEO John Nelson. "We decided to dedicate these resources because we believe that this is a necessary addition to our platform for both retailers and their customers who rely on these programs to purchase their food and groceries. Many food stamp recipients have no access to online, on-demand home delivery options that allow them to utilize their SNAP benefits, and therefore we are proud to be the first to in this industry to launch this service with our partner 7-Eleven Hawaii, as well as with our future participating retailers."

Honolulu-based 7-Eleven Hawaii operates 65 convenience stores serving the communities of Oahu, Big Island, Kauai and Maui.