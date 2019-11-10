7-Eleven Heats Up Slurpee Lite Offering

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is heating up its Slurpee offering with its latest flavor, glacéau vitaminwater fire.

According to 7-Eleven, the fiery orange-red Slurpee Lite drink "is so fire, it had to be turned into a Slurpee just to cool it down." Inspired by the bottled vitaminwater fire, the Slurpee drink is described as a spicy watermelon-lime flavor with a touch of jalapeno and habanero that sparks a "slight tingling sensation."

The new flavor arrives on the heels of Slurpee Lite vitaminwater Chill that launched earlier this year. It is naturally flavored, contains less sugar, is fortified with vitamins B3, B6 and B12, and an 8-ounce serving has just 20 calories.

"After the big splash that vitaminwater Chill Slurpee Lite drink made with Slurpee-lovers, we expect this spicy watermelon-lime vitaminwater fire will be even bigger," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages director. "Slurpee Lite has had some of our more unusual and sophisticated flavors, so thirsty customers can cut sugar without sacrificing flavor."

The Slurpee Lite vitaminwater fire drink mirrors established trends in candy, chocolates and frozen treats categories that are bringing the heat with the sweet, according to the convenience store retailer.

Glaceau vitaminwater is a 7-Eleven top-selling non-carbonated, flavored water.

Each Slurpee drink purchase counts towards the ongoing 7Rewards "buy six-get seventh cup free" loyalty offer.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.