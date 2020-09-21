Press enter to search
7-Eleven Hires More Than 50,000 to Meet Pandemic Demand

09/21/2020
An employee at a 7-Eleven convenience store

IRVING, Texas — As it kept its doors opens as an essential business, 7-Eleven Inc. more than doubled its hiring target for this year.

In March, the convenience retailer launched a hiring initiative to add 20,000 new store employees. During the past six months, the company and its independent 7-Eleven franchise owners added more than 50,000 associates.

7-Eleven and its franchisees are also recruiting an additional 20,000 employees to work in 9,000-plus U.S. convenience stores.

"I am constantly inspired by our 7‑Eleven Heroes — franchisees and employees alike — who have stepped up to serve communities as we continue to navigate through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic," said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Hiring 20,000 more store employees allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home."

As the health crisis spread across the United States, the retailer implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and extra safety protocols such as acrylic shields at checkout, floor distance markers, sanitizing stations and offering employees masks and gloves.

The company also gives customers the opportunity to utilize disposable tissues and gloves.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven scaled frictionless mobile checkout technology to new markets, expanded delivery from 400 to 1,300 cities, added in-store pick-up through its 7NOW delivery app, and increased its U.S. store base by more than 300 stores.

Outside of its stores, 7‑Eleven supported its communities' frontline medical workers, first responders, students at home, and local food banks. The company donated 1 million masks to the Federal Emergency Management agency and 1 million meals to Feeding America food banks.

Local franchisees also stepped up to help their communities, offering free lunches to students who lost access to school lunches and delivering meals to hospitals, police stations and fire houses. Store employees also have handed out bags of essential groceries to residents in safely distanced drive-by events.

"Locally owned and operated 7‑Eleven stores are really going above and beyond to serve their communities," DePinto said. "I'd like to thank 7‑Eleven franchisees and corporate store employees for everything they are doing to provide necessary products and services to customers in need."

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

