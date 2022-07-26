7-Eleven Hits the Runway With Snack-Inspired Fashion

IRVING, Texas —7-Eleven Inc. is helping fans feel hot and look cool this summer through the release of exclusive collaborations with popular snack and beverage brands. Customers who purchase participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes convenience stores will have the chance to win bespoke apparel and accessories that will take their wardrobes to an eleven.

A few lucky sneakerheads in search of a "sole mate" can win a custom pair of unique shoes, including:

Slurpee x What the Fanta: Designed by Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co., these sneakers feature Slurpee drink branding and colorful shapes that mimic splashes of water.

7-Eleven x Dunkaroos: Customers who are nostalgic for the 90s will appreciate these sneakers, designed by creative agency partner Select and hand-painted by Tyler Wallach. They feature Fred, mascot for the brand's iconic frozen beverage, surrounded by confetti-style patterns.

Shoe Surgeon x Reese's: These sneakers are designed to be as irresistible as the candy itself. They feature orange-colored mesh panels, chocolate-hued sides and a peanut butter-toned ankle panel with a buttoned pocket.

Customers will also have the chance to win a break dancing-inspired Red Bull BC One capsule featuring Fred. It comes complete with a hoodie, drawstring backpack and hat to encourage fans to dance their way through the summer. They can also add some spice to their lives with the Flamin' Hot x Braille collection, which features a crewneck sweatshirt, hat, skateboard and shoes with flame-printed shoelaces.

The collaborations are part of 7-Eleven's celebrations during "Brainfreeze Season," a time to hang loose, try new things, make unforgettable memories and take summer from a "10 to an Eleven," as Convenience Store News reported. All summer long, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes c-stores are helping customers enjoy Brainfreeze Season by rewarding them with new prizes every Friday, among other festive initiatives.

"Brainfreeze Season is a time for us to help our customers quench their thirst for Slurpee drinks…music…and, of course, fashion," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We know our customers are always on the cutting edge of culture and style, and are looking for ways to get even closer to the brands they love — so what better way to reward our loyal fans than with these one-of-a-kind designs?"

To get a chance to win, 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes customers must purchase select items through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery.

Participating beverage and snack products include Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Red Bull, Fanta, Reese's, Dunkaroos, all Doritos, Ruffles and Cheetos varieties, and more. Additionally, when customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they will earn double entries for double the chance to win.

Details on how fashionistas can land the hottest looks of the summer are available at 7-Eleven.com/Catch-The-Collab, by downloading the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.