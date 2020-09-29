7-Eleven Hosting One-Day Pizza Giveaway in Its 7NOW Delivery App

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering a pizza deal as customers cheer on their favorite teams this Sunday.

On Oct. 4, customers can get a free whole pizza through the convenience store chain's 7NOW delivery app in participating markets.

"The only thing better than hot pizza is free hot pizza, and even better than that is free hot pizza delivered directly to your door within 30 minutes," said Raghu Mahadevan vice president of digital and head of delivery. "For those who haven't ever tried a delicious 7-Eleven pizza, or the 7NOW delivery app, this offer is the perfect time to enjoy a giant free sample on us, especially when homegating this sports season."

Customers can order their pie while supplies last for delivery or pay and order ahead for in-store pickup. The promotion is good for one cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat pizza.

"Our 7NOW delivery app has proven especially popular as people choose to order-in their favorite comfort foods and snacks not only while watching sports games, but also when working at home, helping kids with schoolwork or binge-watching Netflix," Mahadevan said. "We at 7-Eleven want to make life easier and convenient any way we can."

The 7NOW delivery app is available in approximately 1,300 cities. Customers can specify "contactless delivery" when ordering.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.