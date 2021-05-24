7-Eleven & Instacart Partner on 30-Minute Delivery

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its collaboration with online grocery platform Instacart to nearly 4,000 new convenience stores across the country.

In total, Instacart now delivers from nearly 6,000 7-Eleven locations, allowing nearly 60 million U.S. households to get the convenience goods they need in as few as 30 minutes.

Post-expansion, 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is available in 33 states and Washington, D.C. Alcohol delivery is available in seven of these states — California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Ohio — as well as Washington, D.C. The companies plan to scale alcohol delivery to more states and c-stores in the coming months.

"We know the way customers shop for their groceries and goods varies week-by-week. Sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock and other times they just need a few things quickly like some snacks for the kids, a bottle of wine for dinner or over-the-counter medication to nurse a headache," said Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart. "As more people turn to Instacart to help put food on their tables, we've seen customer demand for convenience retailers increase over the last year, with convenience orders on Instacart up by more than 350 percent since last August.

"To meet this growing demand, we're proud to expand with 7-Eleven to nearly 6,000 stores, and give customers across the country access to thousands of essential goods they can now have delivered often in as fast as 30 minutes," he added.

7-Eleven customers can choose from thousands of products for delivery, including pantry staples, snacks, beverages, household items, over-the-counter medication, and more.

"7-Eleven strives to be the world's leader in convenience, which means giving customers what they want, when, where and how they want it," said 7–Eleven Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. "Customers on Instacart can now benefit from thousands of products to be delivered from a 7-Eleven store to their door in 30 minutes or less."



Customers can order 7-Eleven products on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/711 or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. An Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame, which can be either on-demand or scheduled in advance.

Customers who order alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21, are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and must present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.