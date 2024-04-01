7-Eleven International Closes $1.1B Deal for 7-Eleven Australia

7IN is a joint venture of 7-Eleven Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Ltd., which are owned by the holding company, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

The companies identified opportunities to transform 7-Eleven Australia's merchandise and fuel offer, expand product assortment and introduce new high-quality fresh foods.

"It is about continuing to grow our store network in Australia and providing unrivalled customer experiences and quality products," said Angus McKay, 7-Eleven Australia CEO and managing director. "My team and I are looking forward to taking advantage of 7-Eleven International's deep experience in convenience retailing with the leadership of Executive Chairman Shin Abe."

With the successful transition of ownership, 7-Eleven International furthers Seven & i Holdings' commitment to global growth and enhancing the 7-Eleven brand.

Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in more than 84,000 stores in 20 countries and regions. 7-Eleven International operates or master franchises approximately 48,000 stores in 16 countries and regions. 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 15,000 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Ltd. operates and franchises more than 21,000 stores in Japan.