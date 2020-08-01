7-Eleven Introduces All-Day Breakfast Pizza

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. expanded its breakfast offerings with a new personal-size breakfast pizza.

Served hot and ready to eat, the portable personal pie is available as a hearty snack or meal during all dayparts for a suggested retail price of $2, according to the convenience retailer.

The five-inch pizza features a flaky biscuit crust topped with creamy white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon, ham and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. It is available in the hot foods case at participating 7-Eleven stores during breakfast hours and can be prepared on request at other times.

"7-Eleven stores' busiest time of day is right in the heart of traditional breakfast hours, and people are hungry," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh foods product director. "We took our busiest time of day and (one of) our customers' favorite hot foods — pizza — to create what we think will become a breakfast favorite that is delicious and easy to eat on the go."

The c-store retailer noted that the all-day breakfast trend shows no signs of abating, with multiple breakfast foods appearing on lunch and dinner menus and even anchoring entire restaurant concepts.

The pizza is also one of the only personal breakfast pizzas on the market, according to the company.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.