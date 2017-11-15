7-Eleven Introduces Trailblazing Chatbot Platform

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. continues to push the convenience industry forward, this time with the launch of "a trailblazing chatbot platform."

The 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger allows 7-Eleven fans to engage with the brand from within Facebook. According to the retailer, approximately 1.3 billion people use Messenger each month and 7-Eleven saw an opportunity to reach customers in their online ecosystem by leveraging the Messenger app.

The technology is driven by Conversable, a conversational intelligence software platform that leverages automation and machine learning technology.

Here's how it works:

Consumers using Messenger can engage in a conversation with the 7-Eleven Bot by chatting with 7-Eleven on Messenger.

The chatbot allows customers to engage with 7-Eleven easily and quickly.

Users can sign up for the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform, find a store location near them, learn about the latest discount offers and more, 24 hours a day seven days a week.

"Today's digital-savvy consumers expect brands to be present when and where they choose, in an effortless manner, and 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger allows that to happen," said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital officer. "We are launching a unique loyalty experience for our consumers through an intelligent Bot.

"Using groundbreaking technology, customers immediately receive a digital card in Messenger and can scan to start earning points, check status as well as collect coupons when they choose," Singh added. "Bye-bye physical loyalty cards. This new form of customer experience proves that 7-Eleven is redefining convenience through digital as well as pioneering a new era of loyalty programs. Our digital team constantly looks for new and innovate ways to surprise and delight our customers."

The 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger platform is the latest innovation for the 7-Eleven digital team, which is using a wide range of advanced technologies to appeal to the needs of on-the-go, time-starved and digital-reliant consumers, especially those in the millennial and Gen Z demographics, according to the retailer.

The 7Rewards loyalty program has recently expanded to give members the opportunity to earn and redeem points — including bonus points — while they shop. As CSNews Online previously reported, in the latest version of the program, customers will earn 25 7Rewards points for every dollar they spend at a 7-Eleven convenience store, with the exclusion of services, fuel and age-restricted items, including tobacco, lottery and alcohol. They can then redeem the points for free food and drinks.

This is in addition to the original "Buy 6 Cups-Get the 7th Free" 7Rewards offer on any 7-Eleven proprietary beverages such as coffee, Big Gulp fountain drinks and Slurpee semi-frozen drinks.

Customers can also redeem digital coupons through the 7Rewards app.

Other notable innovative services available include Amazon Lockers at 7-Eleven convenience stores; on-demand delivery in 35 cities with Postmates; and an alliance with the PayNearMe app, which allows users to pay bills at 7-Eleven locations.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 19 countries, including 10,900 in North America.