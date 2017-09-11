7-Eleven Unveils Newly Enhanced 7Rewards Program

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched a new version of its 7Rewards loyalty program that lets customers earn free drinks, snacks and other items by making regular purchases.

In the latest version of the program, customers will earn 25 7Rewards points for every dollar they spend at a 7-Eleven convenience store, with the exclusion of services, fuel and age-restricted items, including tobacco, lottery and alcohol. They can then redeem the points for free food and drinks.

Bonus points can be accrued through bonus offers and customers can visit their 7Rewards account to see what bonus offers are available in-store.

Points are credited to 7Rewards accounts by scanning the 7-Eleven app barcode at checkout, logging in at 7Rewards.com to scan the barcode or by presenting a 7Rewards card to the cashier.

The c-store retailer launched 7Rewards in 2015 with the reward of one free beverage after the purchase of six beverages served in a 7-Eleven cup, such as coffee or Slurpees, as CSNews Online reported. Every seventh cup will still be free under the terms of the revamped program.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America.