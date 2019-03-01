7-Eleven Juices Up Its Beverage Offering

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is now offering new varieties of its 7-Select GO!Smart organic, cold-pressed juice in 100 percent single juice varieties.

Unlike standard orange and apple juice, GO!Smart 100 percent fruit juices are unusual varieties not typically found in grocery and convenience stores, according to the retailer.

The new juices are:

Pomegranate — Each bottle is made with 2.5 pink pomegranates, a source of antioxidants.

Melon — This honeydew melon variety contains Vitamins A, B and C.

Blackberry — Each bottle is made with the juice of 165 Dewberry blackberries, a source of antioxidants and Vitamin C.

The new juices are sold in 11.2-ounce glass bottles and contain one serving per bottle. The suggested retail price is $2.99, but customers can purchase two for $5 for a limited time.

"Today's juice customers continue to look for more premium options," said Dion Miliaresis, senior product development manager for private brand beverages. "Each of the three new juices will be sourced from a single organic fruit — pomegranate, blackberry or melon. Pomegranate juice, specifically, has seen significant growth as a premium juice in the U.S. because of its high levels of anti-oxidants and other nutrients. Both blackberry and melon juices are great-tasting and found at very few other retailers. They're a great addition for our customers and their growing need for healthier options."

7-Eleven's current line of 7-Select GO!Smart organic, cold-pressed juices contain fruit and vegetable blends. Sales of three of the four varieties reached the top 10 of juices sold in 20-ounce or smaller juice category within two months of launching, the company said.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.