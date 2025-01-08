7-Eleven Kicks Off Daily Contest for Loyalty Members

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rewarding loyal customers with the opportunity to win big every day.

Starting Jan. 8 and running throughout the year, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members have the chance to be one of the daily winners of a grand prize of $5,000 cash, instantly won within the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.

For the chance to win, rewards members can shop in-store at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, scan their rewards app at checkout and discover if they are the daily cash winner. Customers can also earn gameplays at the fuel pump.

Those interested in scoring more chances to win can purchase any flavor of Red Bull and other participating items to receive extra gameplays. A full list of participating products that earn extra gameplays is available here.