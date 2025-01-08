7-Eleven Kicks Off Daily Contest for Loyalty Members
"This year, we’re thanking our loyal customers who stop by for their daily essentials by creating something they've never seen from us before," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven Inc. "Unlike a traditional sweepstakes that has a few grand prize winners, we're spreading the winnings and giving out $5,000 to one lucky customer per day, every day, for the whole year — because who wouldn't love turning a snack run into cash?"
7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also score gameplays to win by getting products delivered directly via the 7NOW Delivery app.
Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs with more than 80 million members.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven was No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.