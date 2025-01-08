 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Kicks Off Daily Contest for Loyalty Members

The year-long app giveaway offers rewards members the chance to win $5,000 in cash every day.
Danielle Romano
7Rewards members

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rewarding loyal customers with the opportunity to win big every day.

Starting Jan. 8 and running throughout the year, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members have the chance to be one of the daily winners of a grand prize of $5,000 cash, instantly won within the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.

For the chance to win, rewards members can shop in-store at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, scan their rewards app at checkout and discover if they are the daily cash winner. Customers can also earn gameplays at the fuel pump.

Those interested in scoring more chances to win can purchase any flavor of Red Bull and other participating items to receive extra gameplays. A full list of participating products that earn extra gameplays is available here.

"This year, we’re thanking our loyal customers who stop by for their daily essentials by creating something they've never seen from us before," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven Inc. "Unlike a traditional sweepstakes that has a few grand prize winners, we're spreading the winnings and giving out $5,000 to one lucky customer per day, every day, for the whole year — because who wouldn't love turning a snack run into cash?"

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also score gameplays to win by getting products delivered directly via the 7NOW Delivery app.

Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs with more than 80 million members.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven was No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

