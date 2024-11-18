7-Eleven Kicks Off Monday Coffee Promotion

To sweeten the celebration, 7-Eleven created a special treat for the occasion: the limited-time Birthday Cake Cappuccino. Customers can try the yellow cake and frosting-flavored cappuccino infused with sprinkles at participating locations.

"As we celebrate 60 years of offering fresh-brewed coffee to-go, we're excited to thank our loyal customers who have made 7-Eleven their go-to coffee spot for decades with a special deal to help kick start their week," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages). "This anniversary is a reminder of how far we've come in shaping coffee culture, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best in convenience and innovation to coffee lovers nationwide."

7-Eleven began selling coffee by the cup in 1964, revolutionizing both the brand and the coffee industry and later introducing the concept of to-go coffee cups to customers nationwide, the company said. Since then, the retailer has been a leader in commuter coffee culture. Customers can buy 7-Eleven coffee in-store or get it anytime, anywhere through 7NOW Delivery.

The convenience retailer earned the 2024 Silver Medal for Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year as part of the annual Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program. The world's largest convenience store chain is now a six-time recipient of Foodservice Innovators Awards with wins for hot beverages in 2018 and 2020, cold and frozen beverages in 2014 and 2021, and best limited-time offer in 2016.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.