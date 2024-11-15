7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Co. Cooks Up New Seasonal Offerings

"Our customers love the flavor and authenticity of Laredo Taco Company, and these two new limited-time offerings are no different," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "Whether you prefer the cheesy goodness of the Quesabirria or sharing tamales with friends and family, we're proud to offer delicious options that bring people together over great food."

7-Eleven has been busy expanding out its foodservice offerings not only at Laredo Taco Co. but at its other restaurant concepts as well. In October, the company partnered with Mike's Hot Honey to introduce two new meal deals at Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, including chicken tender sandwiches for breakfast or lunch flavored with a drizzle of hot honey. Speedy Cafe locations also benefitted from the collaboration, with menu items including Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings.

For customers too busy to head out to shop while making holiday preparations, the 7NOW Delivery app will be available throughout the season, with orders typically delivered within 30 minutes. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.