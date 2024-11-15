 Skip to main content

7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Co. Cooks Up New Seasonal Offerings

The concept introduces the Quesabirria and brings back fan-favorite tamales for the holidays.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
A Quesabirria and Big Gulp from Laredo Taco

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s Laredo Taco Co. introduces a new limited-time offering to the menu: the Quesabirria. 

Crafted with tender shredded beef and melted cheese, the culinary creation is served in a taco or bowl and paired with a warm consommé dipping sauce flavored with beef and spices

Laredo Taco Co. has also brought back fan-favorite tamales for the holiday season. Hand wrapped in a fluffy masa and stuffed with a choice of seasoned pork or chicken, the menu staple is available in packs of three, six or 12 — or if guests are looking to fill out a holiday meal, the family size, which includes two dozen tamales and two large sides.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Our customers love the flavor and authenticity of Laredo Taco Company, and these two new limited-time offerings are no different," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "Whether you prefer the cheesy goodness of the Quesabirria or sharing tamales with friends and family, we're proud to offer delicious options that bring people together over great food."

7-Eleven has been busy expanding out its foodservice offerings not only at Laredo Taco Co. but at its other restaurant concepts as well. In October, the company partnered with Mike's Hot Honey to introduce two new meal deals at Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, including chicken tender sandwiches for breakfast or lunch flavored with a drizzle of hot honey. Speedy Cafe locations also benefitted from the collaboration, with menu items including Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza and Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings.

For customers too busy to head out to shop while making holiday preparations, the 7NOW Delivery app will be available throughout the season, with orders typically delivered within 30 minutes. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds