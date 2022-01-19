7-Eleven Launches Delivery Service Subscription

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is giving 7NOW mobile app users the golden treatment with the introduction of the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service.

For $5.95 a month, customers can access the new 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service and have delivery fees waived on all delivery orders on a selection of more than 3,000 products. The 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month, according to 7-Eleven.

The convenience store retailer is upping the ante with additional benefits:

Subscribers with a basket subtotaling at least $10 will receive other perks including the option to select a free product, such as a free small Slurpee drink.

Members of the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven mobile app will unlock double the rewards when they order delivery using the 7NOW Gold Pass Service.

For the first 14 days, 7NOW delivery is available at no cost.

"Our 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service brings convenience to a whole new level, giving our customers the ability to order what they want, when they want it — and now as often as they want without an added delivery fee," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief digital officer. "Whether our customers are ordering their favorite snacks and drinks for a fun night in with friends and family, or keeping their home stocked with everyday essentials, they can have it all with the 7NOW Gold Pass service."

7-Eleven launched delivery in 2018 via 7NOW, and the introduction of new offerings — like the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service — is part of a company-wide commitment to bring value and delight to every customer experience both in and out of the store, according to the company.

All items available for order through the 7NOW app will be available through the 7NOW Gold Pass service throughout the United States and real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their orders.

The 7NOW app is available via the App Store, Google Play or online.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.