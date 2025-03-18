7-Eleven Launches Exclusive Gummy-Inspired Slurpee Flavor

Shaq-A-Licious XL gummies come in two varieties.
To celebrate the limited-time flavor, when customers buy any-size Slurpee drink, they can score a 6.2-ounce bag of Shaq-A-Licious Gummies for just $2.
Shaq-A-Licious XL gummies come in two varieties: Original, with gummies molded after O'Neal's iconic face in peach, berry punch and orange flavors; and Sour, featuring playful shapes inspired by his legendary nicknames — "Diesel," "The Big Cactus" and "The Big Shamrock" in pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.
7-Eleven was the Silver Medal winner for Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.