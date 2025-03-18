7-Eleven Launches Exclusive Gummy-Inspired Slurpee Flavor

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s iconic Slurpee lineup is going "big."

The convenience store retailer is partnering with Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq-A-LiciousXL Gummies to introduce the Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee drink inspired by O'Neal's fan-favorite Sour Pineapple flavored gummy. The limited-time flavor is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide through April 29.

Adding to the momentum of Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies — which launched nationwide last September in partnership with The Hershey Co. — the collaboration with 7-Eleven continues to expand the Shaq-A-Licious experience. The gummies, known for their big size, bold flavors and unique shapes, quickly became a hit. Given the popularity of the Sour Pineapple flavor in the XL Gummies, it was an easy decision to make it the star of the new Slurpee flavor, the companies stated.