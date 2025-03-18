 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Launches Exclusive Gummy-Inspired Slurpee Flavor

The Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee is available for a limited time.
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven limited-time Shaq-a-Licious Slurpee
The limited-time flavor is available through April 29.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s iconic Slurpee lineup is going "big."

The convenience store retailer is partnering with Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq-A-LiciousXL Gummies to introduce the Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee drink inspired by O'Neal's fan-favorite Sour Pineapple flavored gummy. The limited-time flavor is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide through April 29.

Adding to the momentum of Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies — which launched nationwide last September in partnership with The Hershey Co. — the collaboration with 7-Eleven continues to expand the Shaq-A-Licious experience. The gummies, known for their big size, bold flavors and unique shapes, quickly became a hit. Given the popularity of the Sour Pineapple flavor in the XL Gummies, it was an easy decision to make it the star of the new Slurpee flavor, the companies stated.

Shaq A Licious XL Gummies
Shaq-A-Licious XL gummies come in two varieties.

To celebrate the limited-time flavor, when customers buy any-size Slurpee drink, they can score a 6.2-ounce bag of Shaq-A-Licious Gummies for just $2.

Shaq-A-Licious XL gummies come in two varieties: Original, with gummies molded after O'Neal's iconic face in peach, berry punch and orange flavors; and Sour, featuring playful shapes inspired by his legendary nicknames — "Diesel," "The Big Cactus" and "The Big Shamrock" in pineapple, mixed berry and watermelon flavors. 

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven was the Silver Medal winner for Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year in the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

