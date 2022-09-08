7-Eleven Launches 'Fuel Your Football' Promotion

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is ready to serve as the destination for sports fandom by helping customers fuel their game days all season long.

As both football and fútbol fans gear up for a big season, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores are stepping up to help customers curate an iconic tailgate spread and more through the Fuel Your Football promotion.

7-Eleven is giving fans the opportunity to win the ultimate "football" experience: an all-expense paid trip for two to attend seven games in 11 days across the United States. One winner will hand pick an itinerary filled with seven games of either football, soccer or both, which they will attend next year.

To enter, customers can purchase select items through the Speedy Rewards or 7Rewards loyalty programs, found in the Speedway and 7‑Eleven apps, or via 7NOW delivery. Eligible products include Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, pizza and all varieties of Red Bull, Lays and Monster.

"Our customers are some of football and soccer's most passionate fans — over the years, we've seen them take their love for the game from 10 ... to Eleven," said Marissa Jarratt, 7‑eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "7‑Eleven is proud to provide our customers with the highest level of convenience as they fuel up for all their tailgate, game and celebration needs. We hope these exclusive prizes give football, soccer and all sports fans another reason to celebrate this fall as they cheer on their favorite teams."

Customers can also win "homegate" kits to help them throw the ultimate watch party. The kits will be given away weekly and include a 65-inch Smart TV, access to a sports streaming service, and a variety of supplies and snacks to enhance game day. Rewards members who purchase participating products in-store or via 7NOW delivery will be entered to win.

Additionally, 7-Eleven's online merchandise shop 7Collection will feature a special Fuel Your Football drop, available this month.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.