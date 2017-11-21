7-Eleven Launches Limited-Time $7 Date Night Deal

IRVING, Texas — For a limited time, 7-Eleven Inc. is offering a one-stop dating deal that includes a large hot pizza, a Coca-Cola beverage and a one-night Redbox movie rental for less than $7 total. The deal runs through Jan. 2 at participating 7-Eleven convenience stores.

To take advantage of the offer, customers can purchase a large triple cheese or pepperoni pizza for $5.55. They will receive a pizza box-top coupon good for $1 off a pizza purchase and a code for a free one-night Redbox movie rental that's good right away. Pizza lovers can save another $1 when a two-liter bottle of any Coca-Cola beverage is added to the sale of a large pizza. The code can be used at the time of purchase, or on a later visit.

A unique Redbox promo code will come attached to the top of 7-Eleven whole pizza boxes while supplies last. It can be entered at any of Redbox's more than 41,500 U.S. kiosks for a one-night DVD rental until its Jan. 14 expiration date.

More than 2,500 Redbox kiosks are installed at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. To locate a kiosk, film fans can enter their ZIP codes at redbox.com/locations or download the Redbox app, which lets users find a location, browse and reserve movies in advance.

7-Eleven previously offered free Redbox movie rentals with the purchase of a Big Gulp fountain drink, as CSNews Online previously reported.

"This is the first time 7-Eleven and Redbox have teamed up for a pizza and movie-night offer, and fall is the perfect time for a movie and meal deal," said Laura Gordon, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation. "Temperatures drop, it's getting dark earlier and people are looking for at-home entertainment options. What's better than large hot pizza, ice cold Coke and a free movie night?"

7-Eleven recommends a variety of other items to round out the meal and movie evening, including: side salads, fresh fruit, boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fresh-baked cookies and brownies, movie-sized candy, and 7-Select flavored popcorn.

"We're thrilled to offer 7-Eleven customers a free movie night as part of this date night deal," said Ash Eldifrawi, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Redbox. "You can't beat a pizza-and-a-movie night combo, whether it's for date night or an 'all-about-me' night."

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 19 countries, including 10,900 in North America.