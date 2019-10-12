7-Eleven Lights Up the Holidays With New Slurpee Offerings

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is lighting up the holidays with new Slurpee offerings.

The convenience store retailer is launching a new limited-time Slurpee flavor for the holiday season, Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up. It combines two holiday-inspired flavors, cranberry and pomegranate, and is available at participating locations while supplies last.

Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up was first introduced in 2018 as a soft drink flavor before debuting as a Slurpee this month.

7-Eleven will also give Slurpee, Big Gulp and 7-Eleven coffee fans the chance to wish everyone "Happy Holidays" with an LED light-up digital message cup, also available at participating stores.

"7-Eleven is always looking for new and innovative ways to serve our customers, whether that's fun flavors, cool cups, exclusive experiences in our app, first-to-market products and new store designs," said Jacob Barnes, product director at 7-Eleven. "Our new digital message cup makes a great gift and even better when given with a 7-Eleven gift card so recipients can buy their favorite beverages all year long."

The interactive cup can display scrolling LED message banners with custom text created from users' smart phones and sent through Bluetooth connection.

Messages can be up to 250 characters in length and entered through the free "Hello Cup" app, which allows adjustable content, font, brightness and direction in which the customized message scrolls. Up to 100 messages can be saved for future use. The app is available for download in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

The LED message cup is available with either red or blue lights, can hold 20 ounces of cold or hot liquid and has a suggested retail price of $24.99. Three AAA alkaline batteries required to operate the cup and are included with the purchase.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.