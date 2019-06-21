7-Eleven Looks East for Latest Seven Reserve Premium Coffee Offering

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. sourced its newest Seven Reserve brand of fresh-brewed premium coffee from the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The ethically sourced Kinara Sumatra Mandheling blend is the convenience store chain's first Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee from the Asian-Pacific region.

Previous Rainforest Alliance Certified single-origin and blend coffees offered by 7-Eleven sourced from Africa, and Central and South America.

Seven Reserve Kinara Sumatra Mandheling coffee is now available at participating 7-Eleven stores at the same price as other hot beverages, based on cup size.

"This is the first true bold coffee available under the Seven Reserve banner at 7-Eleven stores," said Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven hot beverage senior category manager. "Seven Reserve premium coffees originate from locales known for producing the world's finest coffees. The Sumatran Mandheling was especially selected for Seven Reserve with our roasters to appeal to coffee-lovers with sophisticated palates… or anyone that loves a bold, full-bodied coffee."

The blend has low acidity and a rich complex flavor profile that is earthy and intense, with hints of sweet chocolate and licorice, the retailer said.

Kinara Sumatra Mandheling is brewed from 100-percent Arabica beans grown by the Rahmat Kinara co-op of small-holding farmers in the volcanic highlands of Sumatra, the sixth largest island in the world. Mandheling refers to both the northern people of the island and the unique processing method of the beans, which are wet hulled before roasting, giving the brew its distinctive flavor.

"The Rainforest Alliance is proud to continue our work with 7-Eleven, a company that has worked with us for several years. Their commitment to help deliver more sustainably sourced coffee to their customers drives positive impact for both people and nature," said Miguel Zamora, director of markets transformation for the Rainforest Alliance. "7-Eleven understands that consumer demand is increasing for products that are responsibly sourced and by offering Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee options, they provide caring consumers the opportunity to make everyday choices that match their values."

As part of its corporate social responsibility objectives, 7-Eleven will continue to seek out responsibly sourced coffees and other products and packaging with less environmental impact. Future Seven Reserve coffees will include both exotic blends and single-origin brews from top growing areas around the world.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.