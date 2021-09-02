7-Eleven Offers 'Extremely Limited-Edition' Cups With a Year's Worth of Refills

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering fans of gaming and Slurpees the chance to enjoy both even more through the release of its ultimate gamer's cups.

Each purchase of a reusable cup includes a year's worth of free beverages, redeemed by scanning the 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven mobile app. In addition, each purchase comes with 15 entries into 7-Eleven's sweepstakes to win a coveted, hard-to-find PlayStation 5 gaming console.

The cups are available exclusively at 7-Eleven.com and expected to sell out quickly after going on sale at noon CST on Feb. 9. Three different signs match the retailer's three signature proprietary beverages: Slurpee, Big Gulp and 7-Eleven coffee.

"If the last time we did this is any indicator, we know these new ultimate gamer's cups are going to sell fast and become instant collector's items," said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "7-Eleven beverages have some really enthusiastic fans, as does gaming. About 75 percent of people have at least one gamer in their household, so I suspect the cups will be snatched up instantly. This is taking limited-edition to the extreme, and once they're gone, it's game over."

Only 400 of the limited-edition cups are available for sale: 140 each of the coffee and Big Gulp cups and 120 Slurpee cups. This is the second time 7-Eleven has offered ultra-premium cups for sale. In 2019, they sold out in seconds.

The cups are stainless steel, vacuum-insulated Tervis tumblers with unique, vibrant designs that celebrate gaming. The retail price is $139 per cup and includes 36 fill-ups through March 1, 2022. The physical cups are not required for in-store redemption.

7–Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.