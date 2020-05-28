7-Eleven Offers Welcome-Back Deals as Consumers Return to Their Daily Routines

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is refueling consumers' return to their daily routines as more and more stay-at-home restrictions begin to lift.

The convenience store retailer is offering seven free any-size hot coffee and/or fountain drinks per 7Rewards loyalty member, one per day, through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

After redeeming all seven free cups, 7Rewards members can continue to purchase any-size hot coffee for $1 or Big Gulp drinks for 49 cents.

"While our stores work hard to ensure shopping environments are clean and safe, we know we need seven times more energy than usual to feel somewhat normal right now," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "We know it's hard getting back into the swing of things. So, whether it's helping you get that cup of coffee to kick start your day, dropping the price on a Big Gulp drink to cool the summer heat, or offering you a stylish hat to cover that haircut you gave yourself … 7-Eleven is here to help get the ball rolling. Together, we've got this."

Although the offer will appear in most 7Rewards members' apps, customers in states, counties and cities with shelter-in-place and/or clerk-serve beverage mandates will only have access to the offer as soon as the restrictions expire.

"Exclusion isn't really our thing, and neither is being distant, but sometimes you have to do things you hate to protect the people you love," Jarratt said.

The "Buy 6, Get the 7th Free" 7Rewards cup offer will be discontinued June 1.

The 7-Eleven app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.