Press enter to search
Close search

7-Eleven Parent Divesting Up to 300 Locations as Part of Speedway Acquisition

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
Logos for Marathon Petroleum Speedway and 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Parent Divesting Up to 300 Locations as Part of Speedway Acquisition

11/03/2020
Logo for Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

ENON, Ohio — As the sale of Speedway LLC moves to a first quarter 2021 closing, the convenience store chain's new owners could be preparing to sell off some locations.

On Aug. 2, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) announced it inked a deal to sell the 3,900-store Speedway chain to Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc.'s parent company, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. The $21-billion transaction comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement for approximately 7.7 billion gallons per year associated with the Enon-based Speedway business, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

According to Reuters, Japan-based Seven & i Holdings plans to sell as many as 300 Speedway locations once the deal is complete. The company is working with investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc. to solicit buyers, the sources told the news outlet.

TDR Capital, the private equity firm that owns U.K.-based EG Group, plans to make an offer for the gas stations, according to people familiar with the matter.

TDR Capital was reportedly one of the suitors for the Speedway chain during on-again, off-again talks that began earlier this year. Any potential sale was put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe in late winter.

Acquisition talks hit high gear again this summer, resulting in Seven & i Holdings winning the bid.

During MPC's third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 2, President and CEO Michael Hennigan said Speedway and 7-Elven "are very focused on completing the activities required to successfully close the transaction. Additionally, our interactions with the FTC [Federal Trade Commission] have been constructive."

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Logos for 7-Eleven and Speedway
Mergers and Acquisitions
7-Eleven Reportedly in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Speedway
Speedway logo
Mergers and Acquisitions
Three Major Convenience Channel Players Expected to Submit Rival Bids for Speedway
Speedway LLC logo
Mergers and Acquisitions
7-Eleven & EG Group Reportedly Among Those Eyeing a Takeover of Speedway
Inside a Speedway convenience store
Mergers and Acquisitions
Another Possible Suitor for Speedway Chain Emerges