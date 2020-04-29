7-Eleven Partners With Third Parties to Make Delivery Available to More Consumers

IRVING, Texas — To better serve the needs of customers under extended stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders, 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its on-demand delivery providers.

In addition to its proprietary 7NOW delivery app, 7-Eleven is partnering with third-party delivery platforms Postmates, DoorDash and Google. Additionally, Texas customers can place orders for delivery through Favor Delivery.

Customers can request contactless delivery in which orders will be left at the door for added peace of mind.

This expansion means that on-demand ordering is offered by more than 90 percent of participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores, according to the company.

"How convenience is defined is completely different today than it was just a month ago," said Chris Tanco, chief operating officer at 7-Eleven. "Our customers are now looking for more convenient shopping solutions at home. Every day, 7-Eleven is working hard to come up with new ways to ensure that people can still get the products they need and want in the most convenient way for them."

Customers can order a variety of 7-Eleven products for delivery, including staples like milk, bread and eggs, fresh food and beverages, grocery items, cold medicine, energy shots and more.

To place an order, they download or access their preferred platform, search for and select 7-Eleven from the list of retailers, choose the products they want and pay via the app. 7-Eleven can also be found in the Convenience tab at the top of the DoorDash app.

Deliveries will be sourced from the most convenient location and fulfilled by a nearby courier. Customers can also search for "7-eleven near me" across Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant to order from 7-Eleven locations.

"7-Eleven customers crave convenience and that's what we're here for, especially now when more customers are looking to get what they need without leaving their house," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of digital and head of delivery. "Expanding the marketplace beyond our stores has been a strategic goal, and these extraordinary times have accelerated our efforts to get the products our customers want and need to them as safely as possible."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.