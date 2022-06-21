​7-Eleven Partners With Waitr to Expand On-Demand Delivery

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is lessening customers' "wait" time for delivery through a new partnership with Waitr Holdings Inc.

As part of the collaboration, Waitr will deliver from more than 700 7-Eleven convenience stores.

"We're excited to reach and serve our customers on Waitr with what they want — when, where and how they want it," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan. "We look forward to bringing fan-favorite 7-Eleven products — like ice cold Slurpee drinks, hot pizza or ice cream — to even more customers across the country."

Lafayette, La.-based Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Alongside the Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets.

"The addition of 7-Eleven to our platform represents the newest example of our ongoing commitment to expand into new delivery verticals," said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the board of Waitr. "This partnership creates a new level of convenience for our customers. Effective immediately, we will be able to deliver your favorite food and snacks from hundreds of 7-Eleven locations directly to you."

Waitr operates in more than 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform. In 2021, the company launched in 90-plus new cities and widened its areas of service in the on-demand delivery sector.

The addition of Waitr expands 7-Elevn's current delivery portfolio, which includes some of the largest U.S. ordering platforms, such as Uber Eats, Grubhub, Instacart, Postmates, and DoorDash. Google Food Ordering and Favor (offered in Texas only) are also available.

7-Eleven also offers delivery via its propriety 7NOW mobile app in select markets. The convenience operator launched delivery via the 7NOW mobile app in 2018.

Additionally, earlier this year, 7-Eleven introduced the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service. For $5.95 a month, subscribers have delivery fees waived on all delivery orders on a selection of more than 3,000 products. The 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month, 7-Eleven said at the time of the introduction, noting that the 7NOW Gold Pass is part of a company-wide commitment to bring value and delight to every customer experience both in and out of the store.

The 7NOW app is available via the App Store, Google Play or online.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.