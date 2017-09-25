7-Eleven & Pillsbury Cook Up a Breakfast Exclusive

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is enhancing its breakfast offering by partnering with General Mills to launch the new Pillsbury Stuffed Waffle.

Each Pillsbury Stuffed Waffle is made of layers of sausage, egg and cheese wrapped in a crispy, maple-flavored waffle. They are available for $2.49 each.

The waffle was designed to cater to millennials' desire for unique taste experiences and offers a perfect combination of savory and sweet, according to the company. The no-mess waffle is also suitable for on-the-go c-store customers.

The Pillsbury Stuffed Waffle will appear in warming ovens at 7-Eleven convenience stores across the country starting this month.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and licenses more than 10,700 stores in North America.