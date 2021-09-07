7-Eleven Preparing to Move Into New South Carolina Market

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is expanding into the Myrtle Beach, S.C., market with three new stores and nearly 20 locations acquired through its recent acquisition of Speedway.

The sites that are under construction or scheduled to begin construction soon are located at the corner of S.C. 707 and TPC/Tournament Boulevard in Murrells Inlet; on U.S. 501 northwest of the Coastal Carolina University entrance in Conway; and at the corner of 82nd Parkway and North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, according to a report by The Sun News.

The Speedway stores are located in Horry and Georgetown counties. 7-Eleven did not comment on whether they would be rebranded as 7-Eleven stores.

7-Eleven closed its $21-billion acquisition of Enon, Ohio-based Speedway LLC, which included approximately 3,800 stores located in 36 states, in mid-May, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.