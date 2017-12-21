7-Eleven & Red Bull Are Allies in Celebrating 30th Anniversary of 'Street Fighter'

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Capcom’s "Street Fighter" video game franchise with a national campaign that includes an exclusive Red Bull sweepstakes.

Members of 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty program can enter the sweepstakes with the purchase of two 12-ounce cans of Red Bull through Jan. 2.

The grand-prize winner of the sweeps will be awarded a custom-made “standing arcade” cabinet featuring a Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) video game console, as well as several games — including Street Fighter V for PS4.

The sweepstakes will also award 30 first-prize winners with a PS4 console. Fifty second-prize winners will take home the Street Fighter V game.

Limited-edition Red Bull Street Fighter cans come with their own reward for fans of the popular video game series, as each can includes a code for Red Bull-themed costumes in Street Fighter V. The codes are redeemable through April 30 via RedBull.com.

The “Street Fighter Campaign” is supported in-store at 7-Eleven locations nationwide with floor stands bearing the “Hadoken in a Can" message, and pumptoppers. Marketing support also includes ads on 7-eleven.com and on the Irving-based retailer’s mobile app.

7-Eleven previously partnered with Red Bull last year for an exclusive sweepstakes.

