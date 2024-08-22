7-Eleven Rocks Out With Exclusive Coffee Blend Collaboration

To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven and Punk Bunny will give fans a chance to win free coffee. On Aug. 28, starting at 8 a.m. ET, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave. in New York City and get inked with a custom 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days. The unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking some fans herself.

"This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG to-go coffee destination," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?"

The Punk Bunny Coffee Anniversary Blend was created with a multilayered experience in mind, featuring hints of citrus along with undertones of rich stone fruit before finishing with warm cocoa and a gentle hint of spice. In addition to the exclusive Anniversary Blend roast, Punk Bunny will be bringing fair trade certified coffee to 7-Eleven with bagged blends and K-Cups of the Sound Check and Last Ride In roasts available in stores.

In-store, fans will also be able to score a limited-edition Punk Bunny-inspired collectible refill mug while supplies last, while the 7Collection online shop has created a capsule of limited-time merchandise to celebrate the collaboration, including co-branded tees, totes and stickers.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

