 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Rocks Out With Exclusive Coffee Blend Collaboration

Green Day fans can have the time of their life celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Green Day pose with Punk Bunny mascot for 7-Eleven collaboration

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. teamed up with pop punk trio Green Day to debut an exclusive anniversary blend of Green Day's coffee brand, Punk Bunny Coffee. 

Starting Aug. 28, customers can find the limited-time offering at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide as part of both the the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven originating the idea of freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups and the 30th anniversary of Green Day's breakout album.

[Read more: Possible Couche-Tard & 7-Eleven Tie Up: What Would It Mean for the Industry?]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

To celebrate the launch, 7-Eleven and Punk Bunny will give fans a chance to win free coffee. On Aug. 28, starting at 8 a.m. ET, the first 50 fans to show up at 7-Eleven at 800 6th Ave. in New York City and get inked with a custom 7-Eleven x Punk Bunny tattoo will receive free 7-Eleven coffee for 711 days. The unique, semi-permanent tattoo is designed by Lady Cobra, a fellow Bay Area native and tattoo artist who will be on-site at the event inking some fans herself.

"This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven as the first national retailer to offer freshly brewed coffee in to-go cups, making us the OG to-go coffee destination," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. "What better way to celebrate than by teaming up with Punk Bunny to bring new and exclusive coffee options to our customers and offering a one-of-a-kind coffee experience?"

The Punk Bunny Coffee Anniversary Blend was created with a multilayered experience in mind, featuring hints of citrus along with undertones of rich stone fruit before finishing with warm cocoa and a gentle hint of spice. In addition to the exclusive Anniversary Blend roast, Punk Bunny will be bringing fair trade certified coffee to 7-Eleven with bagged blends and K-Cups of the Sound Check and Last Ride In roasts available in stores. 

In-store, fans will also be able to score a limited-edition Punk Bunny-inspired collectible refill mug while supplies last, while the 7Collection online shop has created a capsule of limited-time merchandise to celebrate the collaboration, including co-branded tees, totes and stickers. 

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds